Sustainable hotels in the Riviera Maya to receive financial aid

The International Finance Corporation and Banco Sabadell grant loans to promote sustainable infrastructure in Quintana Roo and Jalisco.

Hotels in the Riviera Maya and Jalisco received credits for 100 million dollars from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Banco Sabadell to support the sustainable tourism industry in the face of Covid-19.

Some of the hotels benefited are the Secrets Playa del Carmen, Dreams Riviera Cancun, and Now and Secrets Vallarta complexes, which meet more than 90 percent of the Rainforest Alliance environmental requirements for energy efficiency, water-saving, and emission of greenhouse gases control.

“The tourism industry has been one of the sectors hardest hit by the economic crisis caused by Covid-19 pandemic. It is essential for us to support this sector in these difficult times. This is also the first time that IFC has allocated through financial institutions the entire credit to promote sustainable tourism in Mexico “, said Marcela Ponce, the leader in Climate Finance for IFC in Latin America.

They seek to promote sustainable infrastructure

Originally, the resources disbursed to hotels were announced in 2019, with the aim of driving the development of sustainable infrastructure.

“These loans reinforce the value of what the hotel and tourism sector represent for the country regardless of adversity,” stated Francisco Lira, deputy director-general of C&IB and Banca Empresas de Sabadell.

For IFC, investment in sustainable tourism infrastructure contributes substantially to the development of the countries, which fosters growth in areas such as services, energy, and telecommunications.

In his study Climate Business Opportunities in Cities 2018, it was calculated that the Latin American and Caribbean region represents an investment potential of 4.1 trillion dollars until 2030 in terms of green buildings.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments