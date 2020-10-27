State Government assesses damages and helps the population after Zeta hit the Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatán (October 27, 2020).- The State Government established reconnaissance teams to assess the damage and be able to immediately assist the population in the municipalities, mainly in eastern Yucatán, where the passage of the hurricane ” Zeta ” left damages.

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal gives a timely follow-up to the evolution of this natural phenomenon, whose center left the continentall territory at 7:13 am this Tuesday between the ports of Santa Clara and Chabihau.

So far there is only the report of trees, branches, and some fallen poles, an increase in the water level in some towns, a cut in the electric power service in some municipalities, as well as other minor damages, without any people injured or who have lost their lives. Most of the state only registered moderate to heavy rains and winds.

The state Civil Protection Coordination (Procivy) reported that a total of 23 temporary shelters were activated in 16 municipalities, in which 381 people are served. In addition, 2,145 people were mobilized from the municipalities and communities of Río Lagartos, Las Coloradas, San Felipe, Dzilam de Bravo, Yobaín, Sinanché, San Crisanto, Santa Clara, Telchac Puerto, and Sisal, who live in risk areas and they were temporarily evacuated to safer places.

Similarly, the state government in coordination with the Mexican Army and the Secretary of the Navy provide support to the affected population. Despite the fact that tropical storm “Zeta” has already left state territory, its effects will continue to be felt for the rest of the day, so the state government called on the population to exercise extreme caution.

For the restoration of electric power, a basic service for the population, it was reported that the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) ordered the presence of 1,016 electrical workers, 123 cranes, 302 vehicles for the attention of the effects of the electricity supply in Yucatan , 1 helicopter, 49 emergency plants and 20 lighting towers.

CFE Strategic Operation Centers have been established: 1 National in Mexico City and 4 regional in Mérida, Motul, Ticul and Tizimín.

So far in the state, 59,208 users have been affected by “Zeta”, of which 15,731 have been restored, representing 26.57% progress. Affected users represent 6.63% of CFE’s total users in this region. The main damages are in the municipalities of Chemax, Valladolid, Temozón, and Tizimín.

In support of the population, the Governor instructed the deployment of personnel assigned to different agencies to carry out relief actions for the affected people, as they did during the past tropical storms.

At 5 AM, Mexican Army personnel deployed 19 damage reconnaissance and assessment teams in the municipalities of San Felipe, Río Lagartos, Tizimín, Valladolid, and Chemax as a priority to assess the damage and be able to immediately assist the population.

In addition, the Group of Engineers for Disaster Cases in Valladolid and the kitchen-dining room in Tizimín are already in operation, which, starting at lunchtime, will provide a hot ration of food to the population in shelters in this municipality.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments