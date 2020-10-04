SSP travels through Yucatán helping the population during the storm.

YUCATAN Mexico (Times Media Mexico) – Personnel from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) visited communities in the State’s interior where the effects of tropical storm “Gamma” is felt in order to help the population.
The state police formed brigades both in vehicular units and on foot, and entered through streets, roads, and gaps to protect the physical integrity of the inhabitants.
The elements of the SSP are maintaining close coordination with the personnel of the Secretariat of National Defense, the Secretariat of the Navy, the National Guard, the Civil Protection of the State, and the municipal police, thereby optimizing human elements and resources.
Police, firefighters, and paramedics from the SSP are in constant communication through radio and video surveillance systems to respond promptly to the public’s calls through the 9-1-1 emergency number.
So far, no human damage or injured people have been registered as a result of the storm.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Doctors say President Donald Trump is improving but the next 48 hours could be ‘critical’
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Donald.
-
The failure of the left in Mexico. Op-Ed
It seems that the main threat.
-
There are three possible cyclones in the Atlantic.
In addition to the storm “Gamma,”.
-
Thousands of people protest against AMLO.
AMLO launched a challenge. “One hundred.
-
Despite coronavirus impact, U.S. Mexican workers send big amounts of money back home
The coronavirus pandemic stopped work for.
-
AMLO says Mexico must pay water debt to the US, as he fears retaliation
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said.
-
Mexico Silver Mining Is Flourishing With New High Grade Silver Discoveries
New York, NY – September 30,.
-
More than 2,000 Honduran migrants march down to the US
Mexico’s president said on Friday, October.
-
Three reasons Washington should care about Mexico’s meltdown
Economies around the world have been.
-
Tropical Storm ‘Gamma’ strengthens as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula; red alert in Quintana Roo
YUCATAN Mexico (Times Media Mexico –.
Leave a Comment