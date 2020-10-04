SSP travels through Yucatán helping the population during the storm.

YUCATAN Mexico (Times Media Mexico) – Personnel from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) visited communities in the State’s interior where the effects of tropical storm “Gamma” is felt in order to help the population.

The state police formed brigades both in vehicular units and on foot, and entered through streets, roads, and gaps to protect the physical integrity of the inhabitants.

The elements of the SSP are maintaining close coordination with the personnel of the Secretariat of National Defense, the Secretariat of the Navy, the National Guard, the Civil Protection of the State, and the municipal police, thereby optimizing human elements and resources.

Police, firefighters, and paramedics from the SSP are in constant communication through radio and video surveillance systems to respond promptly to the public’s calls through the 9-1-1 emergency number.

So far, no human damage or injured people have been registered as a result of the storm.

