Southwest Airlines apologized to a woman who was blocked from boarding a flight because of her black halter top

Southwest Airlines apologized to a 22-year-old woman who was barred from boarding a flight to Chicago for wearing a “lewd, obscene, and offensive” top.

On October 6, an employee at LaGuardia Airport in New York blocked Kayla Eubanks from walking through the boarding gate to her seat on the airplane because she had been wearing a black halter top.

“I was told that passengers may look at me in my attire and be offended,” Eubanks wrote in a now-viral Twitter thread.

Eubanks posted a video that showed an employee specifying that her halter top was the reason she couldn’t be let on the flight. In the video, Eubanks asks the employee to produce a copy of the policy the said she couldn’t board a flight while wearing this shirt. The employee promised to show the policy but then couldn’t find it.

A Southwest Airlines dress code policy posted online advises those flying to “dress to impress.”

“While Southwest’s dress code is relaxed and casual, you will be expected to present a clean, well groomed, and tasteful appearance,” the policy continues.

