Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

The Portuguese forward will miss his country’s international clash with Sweden on Wednesday, as well as Juventus’ upcoming Serie A and Champions League football fixtures.
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said in a statement on Tuesday.
As a result, the 35-year-old will miss his country’s UEFA Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday, the federation said on its official website.
No symptoms
The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward is “well, has no symptoms and is in isolation,” the FPF added.
Ronaldo played in the 0-0 draw against France in the Nations League on Sunday, prior to testing positive for COVID-19.
The FPF said Ronaldo’s result prompted another round of tests for the rest of the Portuguese national squad, who all subsequently tested negative.
Due to usual quarantine practices, the positive test will almost certainly rule Ronaldo out of Juventus’ upcoming Serie A clash away at Crotone, as well as next week’s opening Champions League fixture against Dynamo Kiev in the Ukrainian capital.
Source: DW
Comments
more recommended stories
-
ADO says that more tourists are arriving in Mérida by bus
MÉRIDA, Yucatán (October 13, 2020).- “The reactivation of road.
-
Mexico’s ruling party MORENA risks rupture as internal fight escalates
Mexico’s ruling Morena party risks rupture.
-
AMLO insists that he wants Catholic Church to apologize for ‘offensive atrocities’ against Indigenous peoples
Mexico’s president wrote an open letter.
-
AMLO urges Austria to return Moctezuma’s headdress
Mexico’s president said Monday that he.
-
Deportivo Israelita used to bring Mexican Jews together, now the pandemic has separated them
MEXICO CITY (JTA) — Mexico City’s.
-
Aerial fumigation works begin in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, October 12, 2020.- The.
-
ICE agents posing as NYPD deceive immigrant family, now father faces deportation
New York City, NY (October 12,.
-
Peru opens Machu Picchu for a single Japanese tourist after almost seven-month wait
LIMA, YUCATAN (Reuters) – Peru opened.
-
Federal court stops Trump from moving $3.6 billion USD from military to fund border wall construction
A federal appeals court ruled late.
-
Cyclonic probability of low-pressure zone in the Atlantic increases to 30%
Mexican meteorological authorities keep an eye.
Leave a Comment