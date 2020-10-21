“Si por México” official presentation took place in CDMX

With the support of 400 civil society organizations, including Coparmex, the national project SI POR MEXICO (‘Yes for Mexico’) was officially presented.
SI POR MEXICO is a citizen organization that seeks to position a broad, plural political agenda in the country.
The representatives of the new movement present at the event are Pola Salmún movement, Desiré Ángel, Francky, Guillermo Ruíz Tomé, and Luis Abasí. They all said that they will seek the signature of all political parties for a citizens’ agenda in the 2021 federal elections.
The objective, as indicated, is to integrate a broad proposal based on fundamental aspects of the social, political, and economic order.
As explained by ‘Yes for Mexico’ it will be officially integrated on November 8 and they have called on the political forces to join a pact with democratic and civic values.
The representatives of this new movement said that this body will not be established in a single leadership, but in the discussion of the organizations that have joined the project.
The ideological basis proposed by ‘Sí por México’ includes as postulates an access to justice, equitable ordering for the sector of women, children, sports, indigenous and marginalized groups, as well as an LGBTI agenda.
They also promote the fight against discrimination, the fight against corruption, the exercise of open government, environmental awareness, the generation of clean energy projects, and actions to face climate change, among others.
The question is: Is AMLO willing to let a citizen movement participate in the coming democratic elections of 2021?
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Sustainable hotels in the Riviera Maya to receive financial aid
The International Finance Corporation and Banco.
-
Amber Alert activated for 15-year-old Yajaira Marisol Ek May
TIXMÉUAC, YUCATAN (October 21, 2020).— Relatives.
-
Protests or not, 109 different trusts are now extinct in Mexico
With 65 votes in favor and.
-
Germán Pasos, Mérida’s chronicler of the LGBT community, dies
Merida Yucatan (October 21, 2020) .-.
-
Economic reactivation measures announced in Mérida markets
In support of the market tenants.
-
Four bicycle circuits will interconnect the “White City”
There will be four bicycle circuits.
-
Yucatan registers rise in COVID-19 cases
MÉRIDA.- This Tuesday there was a.
-
Trump amends campaign slogan from MAGA to MAGAA
In the closing days of the 2020.
-
AMLO vs. DEA
Andrés Manuel López Obrador sees the.
-
Mérida’s new mobility plan features a 71 kilometer-long cycle path
In a coordinated effort between the.
Leave a Comment