San Miguel de Allende in Mexico named best small city in the world (again)

San Miguel de Allende in Mexico has been named the best small city in the world in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards.

Described in its award entry as a “hub for expat artists”, the city is four hours northwest of Mexico City, in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, and is known for its Spanish Colonial architecture and colourful facades.

Recommendations for places to visit include Fabrica La Aurora, a former textile factory now home to local artisans, the Rosewood San Miguel de Allende hotel, and the chef’s table at restaurant Aperi.

“Considering the current situation of the tourism industry, we are overjoyed with this recognition,” said Laura Torres Septién, president of the San Miguel de Allende Tourism Board.

“We welcome any and all good news that gives a sense of normalcy.”

More than 715,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers voted for their favourite travel experiences across the globe to compile the 2020 rankings.

Chiang Mai, Thailand, came in second place, followed by another Mexican entry, Mérida.

Monte Carlo in Monaco came fourth, while the capital of Malta, Valletta, was awarded fifth place.

There was one UK entry, with Edinburgh in Scotland just squeezing into 10th position.

In the publication’s “best big cities” list, the world’s biggest hitters – London, Paris, New York, Rome – were all absent.

Instead, Kyoto in Japan was crowned the winner, followed by Lyon in France, Singapore, Sydney in Australia and Vienna in Austria.

Best small cities

1. San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

2. Chiang Mai, Thailand

3. Mérida, Mexico

4. Monte Carlo, Monaco

5. Valletta, Malta

6. Salzburg, Austria

7. Siena, Italy

8. Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

9. Florence, Italy

10. Edinburgh, Scotland, UK

