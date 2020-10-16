Riviera Maya Bird-Watching Tips

The Riviera Maya is an incredible tourist destination, featuring a vibrant culture, delicious food, and a diverse ecosystem. However, many people forget to explore the extensive ecosystem, home to more than sixteen vibrantly colored birds that make the Riviera Maya their year-round home.
Sandos Hotels & Resorts recommends the easiest way to bird watch in the area: a sanctuary. There are many bird sanctuaries in Cancun and the Riviera Maya, and visiting these protected areas will also help preserve the birds’ natural ecosystems for generations to come.
Make sure to pack sunscreen, bug spray and a water bottle, and don’t forget to wear comfortable walking shoes. Binoculars are also a plus, as the birds like to nest up high in jungle trees, like mangrove trees.
Some of the birds native to the area are the Yucatan parrot, the cinnamon hummingbird, the lesser yellow-headed vulture and the Yucatan jay.
Sandos offers three incredible resorts in the area to stay at during your bird-watching tour, including Sandos Cancun, Sandos Playacar and Sandos Caracol. Each of them has its own unique flair. Sandos Caracol, for example, features many native birds that live on-property, so you don’t even have to travel very far to find them.
For more information about Sandos Hotels & Resorts, or to learn more about bird watching in this area, please visit Blogs.Sandos.com.
Source: Travel Pulse
