Puerto Vallarta to welcome 1,000+ flights in October

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico – The Puerto Vallarta International Airport has seen a gradual increase in arrivals of national and international flights since the reopening of hotels and beaches on June 15. In fact, over the last four months, the number of arrivals has tripled, from 322 in June, to more than a thousand that have, or will, arrive during the month of October.

The reactivation of the tourism sector in this popular beach vacation destination has occurred in a very responsible manner, according to the indications of Jalisco Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez and the state’s Health and Tourism authorities.

The safety measures implemented in Puerto Vallarta begin at the city’s International Airport – the destination’s main “filter” – which, thanks to its own internal protocols to prevent Covid-19, received the WTTC “Safe Travels” stamp. Social distancing is being practiced by airport workers, and thermal video cameras are being used as people enter the immigration zone, where electronic documentation is currently taking place. Disinfectant mats are used at all airport entrances and exits.

Hotels are operating at 50 percent of their capacity while strictly enforcing preventive measures. The same occurs in restaurants and tourism service providers, who consciously implement healthy distance protocols in their establishments and activities.

With these measures, Puerto Vallarta has generated confidence in travelers who are considering, or planning to, travel to this tourist destination this winter, which is reflected in the gradual but constant increase in the number of visitors arriving by air.

PVR has received ACI Health Accreditation from Airports Council International.

FLIGHTS AND DESTINATIONS

When it comes to national airlines, this month Aeroméxico heads the list, which will have 149 frequencies during October; Viva Aerobús, 113; Volaris, 89; also with 89, Regional Air Transport (TAR); Aeromar will offer 62 connections and Magnicharters 9 more flights, thus reaching 511 flights.

National airlines serve eight cities in the country including the three main ones: Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey, as well as three destinations in the Bajío (the main natural market): Guanajuato, Aguascalientes and San Luis Potosí, and two in the north: Chihuahua and Tijuana.

For its part, the list of international airline connections during October highlights that United Airlines will offer 145 frequencies; American Airlines, 135; Alaska Airlines, 125; Southwest Airlines, 49; Delta, 31; and the Canadians West Jet 8; Sunwing 1 and Swoop 1 more, for a total of 495 flights from the United States and Canada.

Puerto Vallarta adds 14 international air links, 11 of them from the United States: Los Angeles, San Diego, San José and San Francisco in California; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington; Houston Texas; Phoenix, Arizona; Denver, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois and Newark, New Jersey. As well as three from Canada: Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton.

So, there will be 511 domestic flights and 495 international flights arriving in Puerto Vallarta this month, for a total of 1,006 frequencies.

West Jet will resume operations October 10 with a flight from Calgary, Alberta.

NEW FLIGHTS

In addition, the interest of travelers continues to be reflected in the decisions of the airlines that frequently increase connectivity to this destination. This is the case of Southwest Airlines, which restarted operations on Thursday, October 8 with the opening of a new route from Phoenix, Arizona and the return of the flight from Houston, Texas, with a daily frequency in both cases, for a total of 49 on the whole.

Connectivity has not stopped improving in recent months with the reinstatement of flights from Los Angeles & San Francisco, California, and Phoenix, Arizona, the destination’s prominent natural markets; as well as New Jersey on the East coast of the United States, from where there is a weekly flight.

Also, Saturday, October 10 will be an important date with the return of the Canadian airline West Jet, which will reopen operations to Puerto Vallarta with a flight from Calgary, Alberta, with two frequencies on Saturdays; while Swoop will restart its frequency from Edmonton starting October 25.

“Connectivity is fundamental for Puerto Vallarta as well as the responsible reactivation of tourist activities. The confidence airlines and travelers have placed in this destination is remarkable; our visitors can responsibly enjoy all the attractions here, the hotels are applying preventive measures and there are many outdoor activities to enjoy,” said Luis Villaseñor, Acting Director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Promotion and Advertising Trust.

Source: Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust press release







Comments

comments