Profeco reactivates 12 brands of cheese

In a statement, it was reported that the legal representatives of 13 products “have accredited the corrections required to meet official standards and may now return to the market”.

MEXICO CITY (EFE) – The Federal Consumer’s Office (Profeco) reactivated the commercialization of 12 kinds of cheese and yogurt after adjusting to the official norms on the denomination and content of milk products.

A total of 19 brands of products denominated as cheese and two as yogurts were withdrawn from the market last October 13 for not complying with the official standards. Their sale was harmful and induced to the fraud of the consumers.

In a statement, it was reported that the legal representatives of 13 products “have accredited the corrections required to meet official standards and may now return to the market”.

Among the corrections are changing the label from “100% milk” to one that indicates “100% milk”, modifications in the list of ingredients, the net weight of the content, and its origin.

In the next few days, representatives of other products suspended for not complying with official standards will be attended to, said Profeco.

The veto decision involved brands such as Fud, Nochebuena, Zwan, Caperucita, Burr, Precissimo, Franjy, Selecto Brand, Galvani, Lala, Portales, Walter, Sargento, Cremeria Covadonga, Aurrerá and Philadelphia.

In the case of cheese, the prominent breaches were the legend “100% milk”, without being so, use of vegetable fat instead of milk, less weight than declared, and lack of information on caseinates content. Concerning yogurts, Profeco argued the addition of sugars and the failure to comply with the minimum milk content.

The suspension caused criticism from the Mexican employer’s organization that urged the federal authorities to “not stigmatize and damage the companies’ reputation, prestige, and good practices.”

Likewise, companies such as Mondeléz, which markets the Philadelphia brand, pointed out that in their case, Profeco alluded to the “reduced fat and normal American type processed cheese and did not involve “any of the presentations” of Philadelphia Cream Cheese,” their flagship product.

The company indicated that it did not receive notification of the beginning of the administrative process. It has evidence that points to the fact that Profeco’s laboratory issued last September favorable results in the quality study of its product.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments