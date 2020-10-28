PEMEX CEO has several of his family members on the payroll

The current CEO of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), Octavio Romero Oropeza, has several of his family members on the payroll of that federal government company with salaries ranging from 36 thousand to 137 thousand pesos per month.

The news web portal Reporteros Hoy, announces a possible case of nepotism in Pemex.

According to information on the Declaranet portal of the Ministry of Public Administration (SFP), Martha Lucía Oropeza Deya, the official’s cousin, has held a position as coordinator since May 30, 2019.

His niece, Aura Luz Flota Oropeza, accrues as area superintendent B at Pemex Transformación Industrial an income of $137,135 pesos a month.

With a gross monthly salary of $94,559.90 pesos is Pamela Oropeza Falcón who works as specialist B, also at Pemex Transformación Industrial. She is the director’s niece.

Another cousin that appears on the payroll is Julio Manuel Oropeza Andrade, with a monthly salary of $74,719.50 pesos as a dental surgeon at Pemex Corporativo.

As a specialist operator in the Exploration area, Carlos Augusto Oropeza Nuñez earns the amount of $49,280.90. He is the cousin of the head of Pemex.

In the corporate division, there are Lorena de Los Ángeles Correa Romero (cousin) as a technical assistant and Patricia Oropeza Zurita (niece) with tasks of administrative assistant D, with salaries of $40,643.20 and $36,005.60, respectively.

Source: Reporteros Hoy







