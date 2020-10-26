Over 2,400 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Yucatan, 80% of them have recovered

MÉRIDA.- Yucatán exceeded 21 thousand Covid-19 infections this Sunday, October 25th, although 17,355 of these patients have recovered 100%, which represents more than 80 percent.

Until this Sunday, October 25, the deceased amount to 2,473 in the state of Yucatan.

Today 162 patients were reported in public hospitals, seven deaths and 107 new infections of Covid-19 in Yucatan.

So far, as we have reported, the pandemic remains under control in Yucatán, unlike what happens in northern and central states of the country, which are registering outbreaks, apparently due to the winter season.

Fortunately, winter in Yucatán is mild, that is, extremely low temperatures are not recorded, and the “cold”, locally known as “heladez” (“frost”) only lasts a few days after the passage of cold fronts, known in the region as nortes.

This is the medical report for Sunday, October 25:

As we have pointed out, in the economic reopening the most important data are hospital occupancy and daily income. Today we have 162 patients in public hospitals.

17,355 patients have already recovered: they do not present symptoms nor can they infect others. This figure represents 82% of the total registered infections, which are 21,091.

On October 25th, 107 new infections of Coronavirus were detected.

84 in Mérida,

7 in Progreso,

4 in Tinum, in Tizimín and in Valladolid, and

1 in Cansahcab, Chankom, Peto and Tekax.

Of the 21,091 positive cases, 192 are from another country or state.

Specifically in Mérida, 12,024 people have been diagnosed with Coronavirus (accumulated cases to October 24), by city zone:

3,313 in the North zone

3,424 in the East zone

1,185 in the Downtown area

1,638 in the South zone

2,464 in the West area

Unfortunately, in this medical report 7 deaths are registered:

1.- 78-year-old male from Tetiz HAS

2.- 62-year-old male from Celestún DM / Obesity / CRI / Smoking

3.- 72-year-old female from Felipe Carrillo Puerto, Quintana Roo Obesity

4.- 37-year-old female from Mérida Without comorbidities

5.- 45-year-old male from Tecoh No comorbidities

6.- 65-year-old female from Mérida DM

7.- 69-year-old female from Mérida Without comorbidities

Acronyms: SYSTEMIC ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION (SAH), DIABETES MELLITUS (DM) and CHRONIC KIDNEY INSUFFICIENCY (CRF).

In total, 2,473 people died from the Coronavirus.

Of the active cases, 1,101 are stable, isolated, constantly monitored by SSY medical personnel; have mild symptoms.

As we already mentioned, 162 of the positive cases are in public hospitals and in total isolation. There are other patients awaiting diagnosis.

The age range of cases is from 1 month to 99 years.

THE WEEKLY INDICATORS OF OUR STATE HEALTH TRAFFIC LIGHTS ARE IN ORANGE.

