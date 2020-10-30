On Day of the Dead, activists will honor victims of femicide in Quintana Roo

Marea Verde and Siempre Unidas will carry out activities within the framework of the Day of the Dead

Under the slogan “May the faces of our sisters never be forgotten”, the Marea Verde collective calls an offering for victims of femicide this coming Monday, November 2nd, in Chetumal, within the framework of the Day of the Dead celebrations.

In Playa del Carmen, the Siempre Unidas association will film the places in the city where femicides have occurred so as not to forget the victims’ cries for justice.

In Quintana Roo, according to data from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, from January to September there have been nine femicides (six of them in Benito Juárez), with which the state occupies the 24th place in the whole country, but there are also 123 alleged victims of intentional homicide.

Sandra Cortez, from the Marea Verde collective, invited all those women who wish to participate in the commemoration of the Day of the Dead to remember the victims of femicide, not only from Quintana Roo but from around the country, which this year already number 724.

“We are going to do activities in the place, it will take place in the Chetumaleño Alley, located next to the State Congress, on Bahía Boulevard, starting at 5:30 p.m. Attendants can go in custom, carry a candle or flowers,” said Sandra Cortez.

The activist said that the group will provide the search sheets for women as missing or found dead.

“We want to raise awareness and make visible the magnitude of the femicides in the country and in Quintana Roo, we are going to hold this peaceful demonstration with hygiene measures and healthy distance as it will be held throughout the country to make this pandemic of violence visible ”, she concluded.

