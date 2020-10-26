NASA confirms there is water on the moon that astronauts may be able to use

Oct. 26, 2020: NASA announced on Monday that water has been confirmed to be present on some sunlight surfaces of the moon, according to two studies published Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy.

It had been believed that water on the moon only existed in the shadowed portion of the lunar surface.

NASA to make important announcement

The space agency has not hinted at what the announcement may be, only stating that “this new discovery contributes to NASA’s efforts to learn about the moon in support of deep space exploration.”

The announcement will be made at noon EDT from the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, or SOFIA, for short. SOFIA is equipped with a nearly 9-foot telescope.

Audio of the teleconference will stream live on the agency’s website.

According to NASA, the briefing participants are:

Paul Hertz, astrophysics division director at NASA Headquarters, Washington.

Jacob Bleacher, chief exploration scientist for the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters.

Casey Honniball, postdoctoral fellow at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland.

Naseem Rangwala, project scientist for the SOFIA mission, NASA’s Ames Research Center, Silicon Valley, California.

Source: https://www.nasa.gov/







Comments

comments