Missing teenager activates Amber Alert in Merida

MÉRIDA, Yuc., October 9, 2020.- The authorities in Yucatán activated the state Amber Alert to try to locate the teenager Stephany Esmerai Tun Almeida, 13 years old, who has been missing since last October 6.
According to the case report, the minor was seen for the last time at her home located in the San Luis Sur Dzununcán neighborhood in Mérida, with no information on her whereabouts so far.
Because there is fear for the integrity of the girl, since she may be a victim of the commission of a crime, the support of the population is requested to locate her.
Stephany Esmerai has straight, regular black hair, brown eyes, is approximately 1.60 meters tall, and has a thick complexion. As a particular sign, she has a birthmark on the abdomen on the left side.
Any information in this regard, please contact 800-00-26-237, (999) 930-32-88 (direct), or (999) 930-32-50 ext. 41164, 41243.
What is the Amber Alert?
It is a program that establishes an effective dissemination tool, which helps to promptly locate and recover girls, boys, and adolescents who are at imminent risk of suffering serious harm due to non-location or any circumstance where the commission of some kind is presumed. The crime occurred in the national territory. It is independent of the complaint or criminal proceeding initiated by the competent authorities.
How does the Amber Alert work?
Through the massive and immediate dissemination of a single format of Data with photography, in all available communication media, for which the Government of the Republic can activate a national or international alert, or, where appropriate, coordinate the activation of a state alert, with the participation of all levels of government, civil society, the media, companies and all those sectors that wish to collaborate to join forces and enhance the search and location.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
