Mexico’s main stock exchange opens after a temporary trading suspension

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s main stock exchange re-opened on Monday, after suspending operations before midday on Friday due to what it said was as an outage in the system used to process trading orders.
The Bolsa Mexicana de Valores’ benchmark S&P/BMV IPC index was at 38,354 points shortly after opening, down 0.35% from Friday’s early close.
Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
