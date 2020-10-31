Mexico Says Unhappy With Lack of U.S. Coordination on Ex-Army Chief’s Arrest

MEXICO CITY (REUTERS) – Mexico’s government has expressed “profound discontent” to U.S. officials for not informing their Mexican counterparts of plans to arrest former defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday.
Cienfuegos, who was head of the army from 2012 to 2018, was arrested earlier this month at Los Angeles International Airport on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering, and is being held in U.S. custody without bail.
