Mexico exceeds 79,000 deaths per Covid-19

Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, General Director of Health Promotion, explained that the confirmed cases reached 761,665
MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – Authorities from the Ministry of Health informed this day that the number of deaths from coronavirus in Mexico reached 79 thousand 88, while confirmed cases reached 761 thousand 665.
Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, general director of Health Promotion, detailed that the suspicious cases with possible results reached 35 thousand 294.
Suspect cases with no possibility of results reached 97,303, and suspects without a sample totaled 189,288. 2,003,104 people were studied as having symptoms of Covid.
The entities with the largest number of accumulated cases distributed by the entity of residence are Mexico City, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Nuevo Leon, Veracruz, Tabasco, and Puebla make up more than half, 52 percent of all accumulated cases registered in the country.
Mexico City continues to register the majority of the country’s cumulative cases, representing 17.1 percent of all cases reported by the residence entity.
From September 21 to October 4, 025,136 active cases have been registered.
Mexico City is the entity with the highest number of active cases, followed by Nuevo Leon, State of Mexico, Jalisco, Guanajuato, and Coahuila.
At the international level, the total number of confirmed cases reaches 34,804,348.
