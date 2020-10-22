Mexican health officials estimate that the country has risen above 1 million cases

MEXICO CITY — Mexican health officials estimated on Wednesday, October 21st, that the country has risen above 1 million coronavirus cases, though the figure includes both confirmed infections as well as suspected cases.
Officials put the country’s apparent deaths from COVID-19 at 102,293, again including cases in which patients were not tested for the virus.
The Health Secretariat says its pandemic caseload tally has reached 1,005,938. That includes people who have displayed symptoms of COVID-19 but were not given tests or whose samples could not be processed. Test-confirmed cases total 867,559.
The agency attributes 102,293 deaths to the pandemic, adding in deceased patients who weren’t tested but had symptoms judged to be caused by COVID-19. Test-confirmed deaths stand at 87,415.
Mexico has an extremely low testing rate.
Source: MSN
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Pope Francis says gay couples should be legally covered with civil union laws
Pope Francis said in a documentary.
-
LatinFinance Forum 2020: Mexico’s response to the pandemic crisis and the steps to economic recovery
October. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Mexico’s deputy finance.
-
Mexico enacts law to guarantee public access to all beaches
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Property owners.
-
Mexico reaches Water Deal with U.S. ahead of Oct. 24 deadline
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico has.
-
Ministry of Energy awaits final ruling from the Supreme Court of Justice on the suspension of electricity policy
The suspension of the policy’s effects.
-
In the Caribbean, hurricane Epsilon weakens into Category 2
Forecasters on Thursday are watching a.
-
The Relentless Shrinking of Trump’s Base
“The decline, a demographic iceberg, is.
-
Meet the shadowy drug cartel that brought down Mexico’s former top General
A U.S. indictment behind the arrest.
-
Sustainable hotels in the Riviera Maya to receive financial aid
The International Finance Corporation and Banco.
-
Amber Alert activated for 15-year-old Yajaira Marisol Ek May
TIXMÉUAC, YUCATAN (October 21, 2020).— Relatives.
Leave a Comment