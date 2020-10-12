Mexican Army continues to aid Yucatecan families affected by Delta

The Ministry of National Defense, through the X Military Region and the 32 / a. Military Zone, inform the general population that elements of the Mexican Army and Air Force apply the DN-III-E Plan uninterruptedly in its “Aid” Phase, due to the effects that Hurricane “Delta” caused to its passage through the state of Yucatan.

On Sunday, October 11th, the staff at the 32 / a. Military Zone, carried out various activities in order to safeguard the physical integrity of the population in the municipalities of Mérida, San Felipe, and Río Lagartos, as well as the communities that were affected by the passage of Hurricane “Delta”, carrying out works of street cleaning, mud removal, distribution of drinking water and food preparation. Medical attention was also provided.

It should be noted that the Water Treatment Plant, established in the municipality of Río Lagartos, produced 17,600 liters of drinking water, which were used in the production of beverages, food, and distributed among families in the town. Regarding the food issue, the Mexican Army has provided 3,767 rations to the inhabitants of that port.

Personnel belonging to the General Headquarters of the 32 / a participate in these activities. Military Zone, 20 / o. Motorized Cavalry Regiment, 7th. Battalion of Combat Engineers and 11th. Motorized Cavalry Regiment, activities are carried out in coordination with the state government and municipal governments, as a result of the inter-institutional ties that exist between said authorities.

With these actions, the Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA), reaffirms its commitment and responsibility to the people of Mexico to serve uninterruptedly, in all conditions and places, to reduce the damage caused by natural disasters, providing help for the maintenance of order, assistance to people, and its heritage.

