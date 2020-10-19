Mérida’s cemeteries getting ready to receive visitors on Hanal Pixan

Mérida, Yucatán (October 16, 2020) – Given the proximity of the Day of the Dead, an operation is being prepared in the city’s cemeteries to receive visitors.
Merida’s cemeteries receive maintenance, while logistics are determined to serve the large number of people who traditionally go to visit their deceased during these dates.
The municipal government has reported that it is preparing a care operation in the cemeteries so that the population attends and be able to celebrate the Yucatecan tradition of Hanal Pixán.
The Archdiocese of Yucatán announced that masses will not be held in the pantheons, as it is customary, due to the health emergency, but the conditions are being evaluated so that this type of celebrations take place at the churches where the priests will officiate the religious ceremonies.
It is known that the markets will open on November 1 and 2 so that the population can go and purchase the traditional products for the production of mucbilpollos, as well as fruits, vegetables, and sweets that are placed on the altars of Yucatecan families.
The Municipal government announced a few days ago that, “El Paseo de las Ánimas” and the display of altars in the Plaza Grande have been canceled.
