Mayor Renán Barrera received residents of La Plancha to talk about the Maya Train

Mérida, Yucatan (October 4, 2020). In compliance with his commitment to permanent dialogue with all sectors of society, Mayor Renán Barrera Concha received a group of residents and members of the board of directors of the Gran Parque Central La Plancha, who expressed their points of view and concerns about the impact that the federal project of the Maya Train would have in the area.

The councilor reaffirmed the open-door vocation of his administration and reiterated that dialogue is the main factor in reaching agreements that benefit society at all times.

“This administration from the beginning has been receptive and accessible to discuss any issue with the public,” he stressed.

At the meeting, residents led by Félix Rubio Villanueva, president, and promoter of the Gran Parque La Plancha civil association, celebrated Barrera Concha’s proposal to work in coordination and synergy in the construction of a work agenda that could work as a source of information and agreements that have to do with the area and in general, and of course, its inhabitants.

They also coincided in recognizing the City Council for promoting citizen participation in decision-making and for continuing to consolidate this governance policy in the search for solutions to different citizen needs.

Renán Barrera thanked the residents who have approached the City Council and recalled that for his administration, participation is key in decision-making.

“We cannot be indifferent to legitimate citizen demands and that is why we have committed ourselves to privilege dialogue so that together we can contribute ideas and find the best way to resolve any concern,” he said.

He also explained that the Maya Train project, which until now is known to have stations in the La Plancha area, is under federal jurisdiction, however, he reiterated that the City Council will always be on the side of the citizens to seek agreements that may be of benefit and less impact on the life of the people that live in this important area of ​​the city.

In her speech, Olga Díaz Ordaz, president of the Chalchí environmental foundation, recognized and thanked the Mayor for his willingness to collaborate in the search for solutions.

“It was very pleasant to meet with a Mérida municipal president that is really interested in helping us resolve our demands,” he added.

The neighbors recalled the intention of turning this site into a cultural space, so they do whatever necessary to have it declared as biocultural heritage.

At the end of the meeting, the residents delivered the Municipal President a document that includes various points to specify each request, with the intention that it can be presented to the Merida council, as well as a copy of the Master Plan of the La Plancha Urban Park project, prepared between 2017 and 2018 with the participation of state authorities, civil society, and the academic sector.

Víctor Cervera Hernández, Gerardo Palma, Ricardo Manuel Wuan, Alfonso Peniche Manzano and Roger Gómez were also part of the delegation of residents of La Plancha that paid a visit to the mayor.

On behalf of the City Council participated Mario Martínez Laviada, senior officer; Alejandro Ruz Castro, municipal secretary; Julio Sauma Castillo, secretary of Citizen Participation; Edgardo Bolio Arceo, director of IMPLAN.

The objective of the meeting was to generate a joint work table with the residents in order to build an agenda that could address the issue of the possible impacts that the Maya train would have in that area of ​​the city.

