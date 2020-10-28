Mayor of Mexico City tests positive for COVID-19

On Tuesday, October 27th, Claudia Sheinbaum, head of Government of Mexico City announced that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Given his closeness to the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Sheinbaum clarified that she has maintained the recommended healthy distance. Claudia Sheinbaum is also infected (REUTERS)

“The president always follows the guidelines that the federal Ministry of Health dictates. Normally, when we go to the security cabinet, we keep a quite healthy distance to protect himself. As always, we send messages to those who were close to us so that they isolate themselves, but in the case of the president, we were not very close, “she commented in her usual videoconference.

” I was about five meters away from him I think,” that is, the president was not by his side, “anyway he uses healthy distance measures , even in cabinet meetings,” he added.

He took the opportunity to recall that other officials who attend meetings with the president have also been infected, as was the case with the heads of the Secretary of the Navy , Rafael Ojeda, as well as the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoé Robledo; however, so far López Obrador has not been affected. For now, she is isolated (Photo: CDMX)

The mayor commented that she does not present any symptoms of coronavirus and that she is currently isolated, and working from home.

A few days ago López Obrador explained that he performs weekly coronavirus tests to take care of his health.

“I run a weekly coronavirus test to be safe, especially not to infect anyone,” AMLO said.

