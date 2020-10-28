Mauricio Vila tests positive for coronavirus

Hours after announcing that he had isolated himself because he was presenting symptoms of COVID-19, the governor of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila, revealed that he tested positive.
Through a message on his Twitter account, the politician spoke about his health and announced the measures he will take.
“I want to inform you that the result of the #Coronavirus test came out POSITIVE , which is why, in compliance with health protocols, the next few days I will continue to work with my cabinet by phone and video calls to keep a healthy distance both with them and with my family and closest collaborators ”, he indicated.
Vila added that his wife and children are not infected with the virus and took the opportunity to thank those who have sent him good wishes.
Hours before the politician reported his isolation after having presented symptoms of the disease.
“Today I woke up with a fever and other symptoms of coronavirus for which I immediately isolated myself at home, keeping a healthy distance with my wife and children, as established by the health protocol And as soon as I learned the result, I will make it known to all of you, “he wrote through his Twitter account.
