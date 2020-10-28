Mauricio Vila isolates himself after presenting symptoms of coronavirus

This morning the governor of Yucatán Mauricio Vila reported that he decided to isolate himself after presenting symptoms of coronavirus such as fever, among others.
“This morning I woke up with a fever and other symptoms of Coronavirus for which I immediately isolated myself at home, keeping a healthy distance with my wife and my children as established by the health protocol and they have carried out the corresponding test, which result will be made public asap. “
Just yesterday, the governor of Yucatán was in the eastern part of the state verifying the evacuation operations before the passage of “Zeta”.
Governor Vila pointed out that he will continue to work by telephone and by electronic means, coordinating with his cabinet to continue monitoring and supervising the care of families and areas affected by the passage of “Zeta” through the Yucatecan territory.
This Monday, as part of the preparations for the entry of “Zeta” to Yucatán, Vila Dosal was in eastern municipalities such as San Felipe and Río Lagartos, in addition to participating in the Extraordinary Session of the State Emergency Committee of the State Protection Council Civil Yucatán, in Mérida.
His collaborator, María Fritz Sierra , secretary general of the government of Yucatán, was the first public servant in Yucatán to test positive for COVID-19.
She reported at the end of March that she was positive for this disease, so she also proceeded to carry out a voluntary quarantine, which she overcame without major problems.
