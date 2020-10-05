Mauricio Vila Dosal announces investment in housing of 15.8 billion pesos in Yucatan

29 companies will contribute to the construction of more than 18 thousand new homes.
The governor of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila Dosal, announced on Monday, October 5th, private investment in housing of 15.8 billion pesos for the state, contributed by 29 companies affiliated to the National Chamber of the Housing Development and Promotion Industry of the state ( Canadevi).
This action will contribute to the construction of 18,410 homes and the creation of 128,926 new direct and indirect jobs, during this year and 2021, highlighted Vila Dosal, during an event with the press this morning.
The state governor specified that there will be 7,696 popular housing units, 8,963 medium housing units, and 1,759 residential housing units.
He pointed out that 11,169 new homes will be built in Mérida, and the rest in the municipalities of Conkal, Dzemul, Kanasín, Tixkokob, Valladolid, Progreso and Umán.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
