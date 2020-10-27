Massive asteroid Apophis on path for Earth impact in 2068

Sixty Six million years ago a 14-kilometer long, Mount-Everest sized asteroid blasted a hole in the ground, when at the moment of impact, the top of it might have still towered more than a mile above the cruising altitude of a 747,” writes Peter Brannen in Ends of the World.
“In its nearly instantaneous descent, it compressed the air below it so violently that it briefly became several times hotter than the surface of the sun, hitting Earth with enough force to lift a mountain back into space at escape velocity, releasing the equivalent of 100 million megatons of TNT creating a 20-mile deep, 110-mile hole and sterilizing the remaining 170 million square miles of the ancient continent of Pangaea, killing virtually every species on Earth and, oddly, paving the way for the emergence of the human species.”
Magnified Preview of a Coming Attraction?
“It would have felt like the ground beneath your feet had become a ship in the middle of the ocean,” says earth and space science professor Mark Richards at the University of Washington. “Then rocks would have bombarded you from a boiling sky that was beginning to take on a hazy glow. It would have seemed like the end of the world.”
“The pressure of the atmosphere in front of the asteroid started excavating the crater before it even got there,” geophysicist Mario Rebolledo at the Centro de Investigación Científica de Yucatán, told Brannen. “Then, when the meteorite touched ground zero, it was totally intact. It was so massive that the atmosphere didn’t even make a scratch on it. It would have been a pleasant day one second and the world was already over by the next. —all within a second or two of impact.”
“The results show that the asteroid is drifting away from a purely gravitational orbit by about 170 meters per year, which is enough to keep the 2068 impact scenario in play,” said Dave Tholen at the University of Hawaiʻi Institute for Astronomy (IfA) about the acceleration phenomenon that arises from an extremely weak force on an object due to non-uniform thermal radiation. This force is particularly important for the asteroid Apophis, as it affects the probability of an Earth impact in 2068.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON DAILY GALAXY
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mauricio Vila isolates himself after presenting symptoms of coronavirus
This morning the governor of Yucatán Mauricio.
-
Cancun Airport Terminal 3 finally reopens
The reopening of Terminal 3 is.
-
While Yucatan endures Zeta, on the other side of the world, “Molave” hits Vietnam
Typhoon Molave displaced more than 100,000.
-
Visit the Hanal Pixán artisanal tianguis in San Antonio Cinta
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (October 27, 2020).- In.
-
Putin pours cold water on Trump’s Hunter Biden hopes
The Week (October 27, 2020).- If.
-
César Duarte’s extradition order postponed again
At the request of the defense,.
-
State Government assesses damages and helps the population after Zeta hit the Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán (October 27, 2020).- The.
-
Two arrested in Chetumal with drugs and endangered species specimens
Two people were arrested in a.
-
Hurricane Zeta brings “Dry Law” back to the Yucatan
Merida Yucatan (October 26, 2020).- On.
-
Brawl leaves one man stabbed in Celestún
Celestún; Yucatan (October 27, 2020).- A lawsuit.
Leave a Comment