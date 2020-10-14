Marketing of 18 cheese and 2 yogurt brands is prohibited in Mexico

The Ministry of Economy (SE) suspended on Tuesday, October 13th, the sale of 18 cheese and two yogurt brands for not complying with Official Mexican Standards.
The federal agency indicated, in a statement, that the marketing of these products “can mislead consumers.”
These are the cheese brands which marketing will be prohibited:
Aurrerá
Burr
Little
Red Riding Hood Cremería Covadonga
El Parral
Fud
Frankly
Galbani
Lala
Christmas Eve
Philadelphia
Portales
Precisssimo
Premier Plus Squares Select
Sergeant
Brand
Swan
Walter
The main irregularities detected by the Ministry of Economy in the brands of cheese and yogurt were the following:
– They use vegetable fat to replace milk.
– Do not show on the main surface of the packaging that they use caseinates for cheese.
– Their presentations have a lower grammage than they say. They are not made 100% with milk although they promote the opposite.
Federal authorities will also suspend the sale of Danone Bene Gastro and Danone Natural yogurts, as they contain excess sugar or do not meet the minimum milk content.
