Mannequin helps dog overcome the absence of his owner

Shorty is the name of a pug dog who is very attached to his owner Marc, so every time Marc goes out on a business trip, the little dog is inconsolable, so the man’s wife came up with a trick to calm Shorty down.
Through a post shared on Facebook by the Lomunidad page, it can be seen how the woman dressed up a mannequin in Marc’s clothes, and even put on tattoo sleeves to emulate those of the man.
The doll worked to the degree that not only did Shorty calm down, but the other dogs in the house also wanted to snuggle up next to the fake Marc.
