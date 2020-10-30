Man stabs garbage collector for harassing his 14-year-old daughter

The father discovered that the 32-year-old collector had sent the girl sexual text messages.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- A 32-year-old garbage collector, who allegedly harassed a 14-year-old girl in the San Antonio Xluch neighborhood, in the south of Mérida.

The father said he stabbed the man to “teach him a lesson”.

The injured worker ended up hospitalized and the father was detained by the Police.

The events took place on Thursday, October 29th, on Calle 72 (between 145 and 147), in the San Antonio Xluch neighborhood, when the Sana company garbage truck, with economic number N-09, passed, as every Thursday, to collect the garbage.

The man discovered inappropriate sexual related messages on his daughter’s cell phone.

According to reports, the father of the minor discovered days before on his daughter’s cell phone messages of a sexual nature allegedly from the collector, so he decided to wait for him, and teach him a lesson.

The man took a kitchen knife and, when he saw the garbage collector, he went straight at him and stabbed him repeatedly.

As they saw the attack, the collector’s co-workers intervened to defend him, while the alleged aggressor took refuge inside a house.

Meanwhile, witnesses to the events called the emergency services 911.

An ambulance from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived at the scene, whose paramedics applied first aid to the collector, who was taken to a hospital because he needed stitches.

SSP agents also arrived, who arrested the young woman’s father and placed him under the custody of the Public Ministry, who is the authority responsible for determining responsibilities.

