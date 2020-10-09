Man arrested after assaulting a senior citizen in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, October 8, 2020.- For his alleged participation in the assault on an older adult, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) made the accusation to JWVP, for the crime of life-threatening injuries, denounced after the events that occurred in the past days in the parking area of ​​a shopping center, located in the city of Mérida.

According to the investigation carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office, on October 5th, the defendant was on Calle 75 (between 84 and 73) in Mérida Centro, when at one point, he allegedly hit the victim, who is a person over 70 years old, who fell to the ground and hit his head, resulting in injuries that at this time endanger his life, as ruled by an expert from the Prosecutor’s Office, for which the formal complaint was filed that led to criminal case 154/2020.

At the hearing held at the Oral Justice Center of Mérida, the First Control Judge decreed that the arrest was legal and the prosecutors, after making the accusation of the crime, presented the evidence to request that the accused be linked to the process, who requested the extension of the term to define their legal status, for which the judicial authority established that the hearing continues on October 13.

Finally, before concluding the hearing, the prosecutors submitted the request for the justified preventive detention measure, which was granted by the Control Judge for the entire duration of the process.

