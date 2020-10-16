Low-pressure zone in the Atlantic weakens

Cancun.- The low pressure zone , associated with a tropical wave in the central Atlantic Ocean, has lost strength and now maintains a 10% probability of cyclonic development . However, meteorological authorities keep watch over its route and strengthening.

This afternoon, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) of the National Water Commission (Conagua), reported that this formation is located 3,140 kilometers east of the coast of Quintana Roo and is moving towards the west-northwest with winds of 20 kilometers per hour (km / h) and gusts of 30 km / h.

Zona de #BajaPresión asociada a una #OndaTropical en el océano #Atlántico, mantiene 10 por ciento de probabilidad para desarrollo ciclónico a 48 horas.



Más información en https://t.co/iGFK4ksszu pic.twitter.com/QzqxW74QZV — CONAGUA Clima (@conagua_clima) October 14, 2020

Low-pressure expected to lose strength due to winds: NOAA

In this regard, the National Hurricane Center (NHC, for its acronym in English), of the National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), reports that the low-pressure zone continues its journey towards the Lesser Antilles, although it does not expect that dissipate.

The formation is located 3,140 kilometers east of the coast of Quintana Roo (CONAGUA)

“High-level winds are expected to inhibit significant development as the system moves west-northwest over the next two days,” the organization reported in a statement.

The forecast for the next 48 hours and the next five days is a 10 percent probability of cyclonic development.

The governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín González, shared the NHC forecast of NOAA and asked the population to keep abreast of the news in this regard through their official accounts.

Vigilamos una zona de baja presión asociada a una onda tropical en el océano #Atlántico. Mantiene 10% de probabilidad para desarrollo ciclónico a 48 hrs. Importante informarse a a través de @ProtCivil_QRoo y cuentas oficiales. #JuntosSaldremosAdelante pic.twitter.com/ZU2EMC2RZZ — Carlos Joaquín (@CarlosJoaquin) October 14, 2020

