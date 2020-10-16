  • Headlines,
  • News,
  • Peninsula,
  • Q, Roo,
  • State News

    • Low-pressure zone in the Atlantic weakens

    By on October 16, 2020

    Cancun.- The low pressure zone , associated with a tropical wave in the central Atlantic Ocean, has lost strength and now maintains a 10% probability of cyclonic development . However, meteorological authorities keep watch over its route and strengthening.

    This afternoon, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) of the National Water Commission (Conagua), reported that this formation is located 3,140 kilometers east of the coast of Quintana Roo and is moving towards the west-northwest with winds of 20 kilometers per hour (km / h) and gusts of 30 km / h. 

    Low-pressure expected to lose strength due to winds: NOAA

    In this regard, the National Hurricane Center (NHC, for its acronym in English), of the National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), reports that the low-pressure zone continues its journey towards the Lesser Antilles, although it does not expect that dissipate.

    The formation is located 3,140 kilometers east of the coast of Quintana Roo (CONAGUA)

    “High-level winds are expected to inhibit significant development as the system moves west-northwest over the next two days,” the organization reported in a statement.

    The forecast for the next 48 hours and the next five days is a 10 percent probability of cyclonic development. 

    The governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín González, shared the NHC forecast of NOAA and asked the population to keep abreast of the news in this regard through their official accounts.

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    Alejandro

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment

    doctoranytime BUSQUE A UN MÉDICO