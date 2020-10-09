Lopez Obrador will tour the Yucatan Peninsula to monitor Maya Train Project

On Saturday, October 10th, president Andrés Manuel López Obrador will start a tour of three of the five states where the Maya Train project is being developed.

The previous occasion that the president was in the Peninsula was at the beginning of June, precisely to inaugurate the works for this iconic project of the federal administration.

The objective of the visit is to monitor the progress of the project in Chiapas, Campeche, and Yucatán, in accordance with the agenda of the Presidency of the Republic.

The President will also be in Quintana Roo, but for an activity not related to the Maya Train.

However, the Yucatecan authorities have not been officially notified of López Obrador’s visit.

According to the agenda, updated this day, AMLO will have his usual morning conference from the National Palace tomorrow and at 1:30 in the afternoon he is scheduled to arrive in Chiapas for a “review of the Maya Train works,” later on that day.

In Chiapas, the work started on Section 1, which goes from Palenque to Escárcega.

It is likely that the head of the Federal Executive will sleep in Campeche, because on Saturday the 10th, at 11 in the morning, a supervision tour of the Maya Train works in that state is scheduled on the agenda. Before that, he would have meetings with state authorities.

Section 2 began in Campeche, which runs from Escárcega to Calkiní.

That same day, at 2 in the afternoon, he would visit the works of the railway infrastructure project in Maxcanú, Yucatán, where Section 3 (Calkiní-Izamal) will be built.

López Obrador will spend the night in Yucatán and on Sunday the 11th, at 10 in the morning, he plans another “review of the Maya Train works”, at the end of which he will travel to Quintana Roo to inaugurate “urban improvement and regularization actions”.

The Mayan Train and Covid-19

The visits of last June to the Peninsula to start up the railway infrastructure works marked the resumption of the presidential tours, after the restrictions established by the Covid-19.

In Yucatán, in addition, there is another coincidence that links the pandemic with the Mayan Train: the mayor of Maxcanú, Reyna Marlene Catzín Cih, who accompanied the President at the inauguration ceremony, died from Covid-19 one month later.

