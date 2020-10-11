Jaguar is killed in Campeche

The possible presence of other specimens is being traced, since, due to their age, they do not usually walk alone; it is an endangered species.
Through social networks, the run over of a jaguar (Panthera onca) was reported on Friday, October 9th, in Campeche, on the coastal highway of the Gulf, less than 100 meters from the train tracks, within the Biosphere Reserve of Los Petenes.
The National Commission for Protected Natural Areas (Conanp) announced that it is a pre-adult male (less than two years old), so the possible presence of other specimens is being tracked, since, due to their age, they do not usually walk alone.
Meanwhile, Profepa reported that the corpse of the run over jaguar was taken to the laboratory of the Center for Sustainable Development (CEDESU) of the Autonomous University of Campeche to perform a necropsy.
The report issued determined that the cause of death was multiple fractures, not observing evidence of injuries of any other type (gunshot wounds, punctures, or bites).
The first to arrive on the road were the firefighters of the Secretariat of Public Security of the Government of the State of Campeche, who lifted the body and protected the jaguar, an endangered species, in accordance with Official Mexican Standard 059.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
