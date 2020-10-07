It was a miracle that I was able to finish school (AMLO)

I became President because I studied with a scholarship; otherwise, I would not have finished college.

Speaking about the disappearance of trusts and the delivery of economic support to certain sectors of society, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador highlighted the importance of scholarships for education.

“If it weren’t for the scholarships, many would not be able to study. I am here, I became President because I studied with a scholarship, otherwise I would not have finished school.

“I finished it miraculously, and that’s because of the support I received,” declared the President in his morning conference on Tuesday at the National Palace.

He said that when he was a student in Tabasco he received lodging and food.

“I lived in a house with 80 other students, and we received food and shelter”. AMLO said that he is not against private education

“Whoever has to pay tuition is within their rights, but the Government is obliged to guarantee free , quality public education at all school levels. Education is not a privilege, it is a people’s right, “he said.

Regarding his health, López Obrador said that he is “hitting well.”

He indicated that natural foods that strengthen health should be promoted , and thanked the Tarahumara people for sending him pinoliyo rarámuri, a product that they make.

“I know about this food, which is traditional and very good … what it is about promoting all-natural and strengthening nutrition. I thank you for worrying about my health, fortunately, I am fine, but you never know.

