Interpol is looking for Mexicans Jesús Orta and Frida Martínez in 195 countries

The former general secretaries of the Federal Police , Jesús Orta Martínez and Frida Martínez Zamora are wanted in 195 countries around the world because the International Criminal Police Organization ( Interpol ) issued a red token to arrest them.

Federal sources confirmed that the files were issued after the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) requested them to be able to execute the arrest warrants against the two former officials, who are accused of organized crime and money laundering .

The investigation from which these orders derived deals with the diversion of resources of 2,500 million pesos in the defunct PF, due to irregular purchases of patrols, aircraft and technology, during the past six-year period and that was denounced by the current Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC).

In addition to the arrest warrants against Martínez, a close former collaborator of Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong and the former head of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City (SSCCDMX), another 17 arrest warrants were issued against public servants and former public servants of the PF.

Source: Excelsior







