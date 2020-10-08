IMSS Yucatán reports no casualties or injuries

The medical and hospital units of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in the Yucatan Peninsula report a white balance after the passage of Hurricane Delta during the course of this Wednesday, October 7th, 2020.

Through the Virtual Center for Operations and Disasters (CVOED) that operates 24 hours a day, the IMSS monitors the passage of this phenomenon in real-time and follows up with hospital managers the needs that may arise for the timely care of the population.

In this regard, Dr. Felipe Cruz Vega, head of the Special Health Projects Division, pointed out that the Institute’s hospitals in Yucatán and Campeche activated the Emergency and Disaster Response Plan, while in Quintana Roo, the state most affected by the hurricane, the second level infrastructure in Cozumel, Playa del Carmen, and Cancun remains in operation.

He reported that no care has been taken for people affected by the heavy rains and winds.

There are also no reports of damage to the Social Security medical units in Yucatán, Campeche and Tabasco, he reported.

He added that broken glass and leaks are reported in the Playa del Carmen Family Medical Unit in Quintana Roo, but the Conservation Services have already recovered control of the property and after an exhaustive cleaning it would be ready for its reopening.

Dr. Juan Carlos Sánchez Echeverría, the coordinator of Medical Programs of the Division of Special Health Projects, pointed out that to attend to emergencies and needs generated by the passage of the hurricane, preventive work was carried out with the preparation of the units and issuance of specific recommendations, for example in case of high impact risk, it could be the evacuation of a medical unit or the closure of a service such as the outpatient clinic.

“Immediately after the impact, the type of damage suffered by the facilities is monitored and after the passage of the hurricane, a damage assessment and needs analysis certificate (EDAN) is issued in which the units report their affectation and if they can continue to operate or require support to provide medical care to the population”, Sánchez Echeverría concluded.

