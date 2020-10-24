IMSS recognizes the praiseworthy work of the Yucatecan doctors

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – Within the framework of the Day of the Doctor, which is commemorated on October 23, Dr. Miriam Victoria Sánchez Castro, head of the Yucatán Representation Office of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), recognized the daily work of each doctor and physician, especially during the health emergency due to COVID-19, since it has been essential in providing quality and timely care to users.

Sánchez Castro highlighted the importance of their work in the front line of battle since with vocation, effort, camaraderie, and empathy they have saved lives and achieved the recovery of patients who overcame the disease.

Even medical professionals from other specialties have joined in the battle against COVID-19. Collaborating in the areas where care is provided to those who carry the SARS-CoV-2 virus, to collaborate in the monitoring, management, and treatment of patients.

In the same way, he recognized that they were sometimes afraid of contagion from an unknown disease; However, the desire to provide timely medical care to users has always prevailed, and from operating doctors to managers and coordinators have entered isolated areas to verify the care and requirements of the personnel.

The Yucatan Representation Office congratulates its 1,774 doctors, both from the Ordinary Regime and from the IMSS-Wellbeing Program.

These health professionals work at Hospital General Regional (HGR) No. 1 “Lic. Ignacio García Téllez ”, HGR No. 12“ Lic. Benito Juárez García, the High Specialty Medical Unit (UMAE), the Ambulatory Care Medical Unit (UMAA), the Breast Cancer Detection and Diagnosis Unit, the General Hospitals of the Subzone (HGSZ), Rural Hospitals (HR), Family Medicine Units (UMF) and Rural Medical Units (UMR). all of these IMSS hospitals in the state of Yucatan.

To conclude, the head of the IMSS in Yucatán congratulated all the medical staff for the commemoration of “Day of the Doctor” and pointed out: “I want to extend my deepest appreciation to all the doctors who are part of this Yucatán state representation for the work they do on a daily basis.

“Thank you for the effort that you put into the care of our patients, thank you for the lives you have saved ”, concluded Dr. Miriam Victoria Sánchez Castro, head of the Yucatán Representation Office of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments