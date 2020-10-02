Imminent cyclone in the Caribbean heading towards the Yucatan Peninsula



MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (October 2, 2020).- This Friday afternoon or at the latest in the early hours of Saturday, a tropical depression would form in the western Caribbean which, if strengthened, would become tropical storm Gamma.

The system is currently located east of the Yucatán Peninsula and meteorological models indicate that its trajectory will make it head towards the region.

For now, this tropical system has a very high probability, 90 percent, of becoming a cyclone in the next few hours. A reconnaissance aircraft of the United States Air Force has been scheduled, if necessary, to investigate its evolution.

There is also another active tropical wave, but it is still located in the middle of the Atlantic far from the Peninsula and with low cyclonic probability.

On the other peninsular slope, that is, the Gulf of Mexico, cold front number four remains stationary. This cold front is the first to arrive in the region.

