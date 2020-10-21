If you’re planning to set up al altar this year, come to “La Casa de las Artesanías”

Mérida, Yucatán (October 21, 2020).- La Casa de las Artesanías (CAEY) has a wide range of articles alluding to the Maya culture to decorate your altar of Hanal Pixán.

This sector has been severely hit by the pandemic, and now the sale of these creations benefits the economy of the people who manufacture them all over the state.

Chocolates, gourds, mugs, plates, bowls, candleholders, clay censers, as well as toys made of carved wood such as baleros, yoyos, kimbomba, and hemp thread balls, are part of the offer that this space has to offer the people of Mérida who want to set up an altar at home.

In La Casa de las Artesanías, the prices are extremely accessible for national, foreign, and local clients, contrary to what people think for being a store focused on tourism.

Those who visit this space can verify the excellent quality of the pieces on display, the sale of which helps the economy of the families that are dedicated to making these creations, which elevate the Maya culture.

Customers of the store tell how they look forward to these days dedicated to their loved ones, in which they strive to obtain everything necessary for the altar, especially in Yucatán, because, according to popular belief, souls are usually received with chocolate or coffee served in jícaras, accompanied by their favorite food and hot tortillas.

The headquarters of La Casa de las Artesanías is in the Monjas neighborhood, on Calle 63 (between 64 and 66) in the Historic Center of Mérida.

Also, you can see the variety of items in the branches of Santa Ana, on Calle 47 (between 58 and 60) also in downtown Mérida.

And some of these items can be found as well on the top floor of the Mérida International Airport and in the Uxmal tourist

