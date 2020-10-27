Hurricane “Zeta” degrades again to a tropical storm after its passage through the Yucatan Peninsula.

The governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquin, reported that so far there is a white balance after the passage of Hurricane “Zeta.”

CHETUMAL Quintana Roo (Times Media Mexico) – The governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquin, reported that Hurricane “Zeta” had degraded again to a tropical storm.

For the second time in 20 days, the Yucatan peninsula was preparing to receive a hurricane, this time “Zeta,” which hit yesterday as a tropical storm. Although it did not bring much strength, it is expected to cause heavy rains.

Se degradó el huracán #Zeta, ya es de nuevo tormenta tropical, se ubica a 140 kilómetros al este sureste de Progreso, presenta vientos máximos sostenidos de 110 km/h y se desplaza al noroeste a 22 km/h. #JuntosSaldremosAdelante pic.twitter.com/hCDJX7JMFv — Carlos Joaquín (@CarlosJoaquin) October 27, 2020

“Hurricane #Zeta” was degraded. It is now a tropical storm again, located southeast of Progreso, it has maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h, and it moves to the northwest at 22 km/h. #Together, we will go forward,” the state governor wrote on his Twitter account.

He pointed out that the reports they have so far indicate a white balance after Hurricane “Zeta” through Quintana Roo. “Airports are operational, hospitals and health centers are uneventful, and work is underway to re-establish public services that were lost in some cities and neighborhoods.

The worst of the rain and winds of Hurricane “Zeta” in Merida will be felt between seven in the morning and six in the afternoon this Tuesday, informed the meteorologist, Juan Vazquez Montalvo, of the Autonomous University of Yucatan.



It is the worst time because the meteor will be closer to the city, the specialist said. The rains would be from intense to torrential and intense, with winds of up to 70 or 80 kilometers per hour (kph). According to the national weather service, it will be the worst wind we have in the forecast indicated yesterday (Monday), in which the starting position of the meteor changed to the Gulf of Mexico: it was between Santa Clara and San Crisanto, and now, early, it will be between Telchac Puerto and Uaymitún.

The meteor is going faster and has advanced its entry to the peninsula, he explained.

“Zeta” crosses the Yucatan like a tropical storm and will go out to sea. Today, Tuesday will be a rainy and windy day due to the cyclone’s effect, which will be passing through the east, northeast, center, and north of the state. If there are no changes, it will be like this all day long. For Merida, there will be sustained tropical-storm-force winds and rain.

More weather phenomena

The hurricane’s route indicated last night, which may change, was scheduled to enter in the early hours of today Tuesday by Chemax and will continue to the north of Valladolid, Buctzotz, San Crisanto, and Santa Clara. The hurricane warning reached Progreso, explained Vazquez Montalvo.

The hurricane season continues, and the models indicate that next week a cyclone will form between the 4th and 5th of November, in the same zone, and it would be more powerful than “Zeta,” but its trajectory is not yet defined.

