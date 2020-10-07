Hurricane Delta touched land.

Hurricane ‘Delta’ follows a path that threatens the coasts of Cancun and Quintana Roo. Its evolution in the Caribbean Sea has activated the punctual monitoring of this hydro-meteorological phenomenon born from tropical depression 26. In the course of a few hours, it reached the maximum winds category 1.

The Yucatan Times brings you the most relevant information about this cyclone, the ninth of the 2020 Hurricane Season.

More than 39,000 people displaced in Yucatan and Quintana Roo by Hurricane Delta.

During Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s press conference, it was reported that more than 39 thousand people in total were displaced in the states of Yucatan and Quintana Roo by Hurricane Delta.



“There are no fatalities after the passage of Hurricane Delta, a category two hurricane, at the cut-off time of 07:00 hours,” informed the Government of Mexico in the morning conference today, Wednesday, of Lopez Obrador.

AMLO stressed that the entire federal government is participating in the operation for Delta’s passage.

Hurricane Delta makes landfall

According to Conagua, the center of Hurricane Delta, category 2, made landfall near Puerto Morelos at 5:30 a.m. It is located 35 km south of Cancun, Q. Roo, so it will continue to cause intense to torrential rains in the Yucatan Peninsula and will cause strong winds with gusts of 150 to 240 km/h, swells of 5 to 9 meters high, and a storm surge of 1 to 2 meters high in the north of Quintana Roo and 2 to 4 meters on the coast of Yucatan.

