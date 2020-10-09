Hotels in the Riviera Maya, ready to welcome guests after ‘Delta’

28 thousand tourists were transferred to shelters during the passage of the cyclone.

The Riviera Maya Hotel Association (Ahrm) pointed out that its establishments are ready to receive national and international tourists who wish to vacation in this “Caribbean paradise” after registering a white balance in the protection and shelter of 28 thousand tourists who were on vacation at this destination during the impact of Hurricane Delta.

The hotel organization highlighted the excellent coordination with the government agencies to carry out the evacuation and transfer of visitors to the 42 different shelters enabled prior to the passage of the hydrometeorological phenomenon that affected the coasts of Quintana Roo in the early hours of Wednesday, October 7th.

“The excellent culture of prevention and action in the event of hurricanes made the difference. Our associates applied civil protection protocols in an organized manner and could take their guests to safe and comfortable places while bad weather passed,” said Conrad Bergwerf, president of the AHRM.

The group reported that, in most of the hotels in the Riviera Maya, the strong winds of Hurricane Delta left minor damage to their facilities, which began to be evaluated and repaired after the passage of the meteor to receive back guests from the afternoon of the same Wednesday. The Hotels Association of the Riviera Maya recognized that the effects were less than expected, so the destination is ready to welcome all national and international tourists.

“The Riviera Maya is open and in optimal conditions to continue advancing steadily towards its tourist recovery,” emphasized the leader of the hoteliers, who highlighted that with the reopening of the Cancun International Airport, after the passage of the natural phenomenon, they trust that, in the coming days, the hotel occupancy in the destination will be maintained and even increased.

Conrad Bergwerf, president of the AHRM concluded by saying that the beaches of the Riviera Maya are in good condition after the hurricane, and ecotourism parks such as Xcaret and dolphinariums are already fully operational. He also pointed out that the federal highway did not suffer any damage.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments