Heineken to invest 180 million dollars in Baja California Mexico

Heineken Mexico employs 2,200 people in Baja California, to which we add 1,000 for the new investment in Tecate.
TECATE Baja California (Forbes) – “Heineken Mexico brewery will invest 180 million dollars in its areas of operation”. Said Mario Escobedo Carignan, Secretary of Sustainable Economy and Tourism in Baja California, during a visit to the plant located in Tecate and accompanied by the state governor, Jaime Bonilla Valdez.
During the tour, Escobedo highlighted that more companies installed in Baja California consider the area appropriate for growth, both for the security it provides to investment and for the benefits of development, which involves the generation of jobs and expansion of operations.
“Heineken Mexico has been present in Baja California for 76 years and represents employment for 2,200 Baja Californians. In addition to 100 employees who operate in a brewery, in nine distribution centers, and continuous improvement, they confirm their confidence in us and their willingness to continue supporting business development in the state,” commented Escobedo.
He also pointed out that Baja California ranks fourth in beer production in Mexico and third in job generation.
In his speech, Oscar Galvez, Director General of Corporate Affairs of Heineken Mexico, said that the company’s commitment is based on the country’s sustainable development and Baja California. As proof of this since 2015 began with the transition from a linear economy to a circular. They implemented green chillers in which 98% of its components are recycled or reused and achieve a significant reduction in CO2 emissions.
