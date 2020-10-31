Heavy rains and storms for the Yucatan Peninsula

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico/CONAGUA) – In the next 24 hours, the sky is expected to be half cloudy. The probability of showers with occasional heavy rains in the Peninsula, reports the Regional Hydrometeorological Center “Merida” of the Conagua Yucatan.

There would be warm to hot temperatures during the day and mild at dawn.

Storms in the region

In the next few hours, the cold front No. 9 is expected to remain stationary over the east of the Yucatan Peninsula, coupled with the passage of tropical wave No. 43 over the south of the region, will maintain the likelihood of strong thunderstorms in the northeast and east of Yucatan, central and southwest of Campeche, as well as north and south of Quintana Roo.

Warm temperatures are predicted during the day and mild at dawn, with north-northeast winds of 20 to 30 km / h and gusts of 50 km / h in coastal areas.

Temperatures

Merida’s temperature forecast is in the range of 28 to 30 degrees maximum and 19 to 21, the minimum.

It will be 31 to 33 degrees maximum in the south and 18 to 20 degrees minimum for the south for the rest of the state.

