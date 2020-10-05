Gamma leaves floodings in Tizimín, Yucatán

TIZIMÍN, YUCATAN (October 5, 2020).- The heaviest rain in the state fell in Tizimín: 289 mm from 8 am on Saturday to 8 am on Sunday, due to the arrival of tropical storm “Gamma”.

Tizimín was “underwater,” said Eduardo Castro Huerta, director of Civil Protection. The most flooded area was the Los Aguacates subdivision.

At least 30 people had to leave their houses because these were flooded almost to the roof. They were taken to the shelter at Miguel Barrero High School, where six people, children and adults, had to be taken.

Ángel Fernando May Uitzil from Tizimin lost thousands of pesos, as 22 of his goats drowned due to floodings.

In Progreso, the rains decreased yesterday, after four days of intermittent downpours due to cold fronts 4 and 5 and “Gamma”.

The day passed with little rain and it was sunny from 10 am to 3:30 pm

Groups of visitors and neighbors toured the Malecón beach, which is full of sargassum by the way.

The commercial area received many people who went out to do some shopping or make payments in shops, the market and supermarkets.

The restaurants on the boardwalk had few customers because streets 21 and 19 (malecón) were flooded.

Numerous city streets are flooded. Several were closed with tapes to vehicular traffic, because they also have potholes. Likewise, houses on the outskirts of the swamp were flooded.

Municipal police help neighbors whose houses were flooded by the rains.

The uniformed officers closed the flooded streets, cut fallen tree branches, and captured a snake that entered a house, as it was running away from the rain.

Because “Gamma” is now “stationed” in the north of Yucatán, the Regional Captaincy keeps the ports closed to all navigation.

In the ports of Telchac, San Crisanto, Chabihau and Santa Clara, the winds of “Gamma” sway palm trees and electricity and telephone cables.

In Telchac Puerto there is a red flag on the dock and the blasts of sand “pricked like needles.”

In San Crisanto, Sinanché, the winds ripped sheets, television antennas and telephone cables, and the rains flooded houses. In Sinanché, Civil Protection removed fallen trees from houses and streets.

In Santa Clara, Dzidzantún, several people had to be taken to a shelter.

In Motul, there was a blackout that lasted for several hours on Saturday night.

In Izamal and communities in the Southern Cone, “Gamma” did not cause major problems.

