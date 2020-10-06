Gamma and Delta will join on top of the Yucatan Peninsula

“Tropical storm “‘Gamma” is coming back and it will mingle with the effects of hurricane “Delta”, which is already entering the Yucatan channel”, declared Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal.

He pointed out that “Delta” is expected to become a category 2 hurricane and although Yucatán is not on its route at the moment, it is expected that there will be consequences of both phenomena in the State at the same time.

The governor anticipated that not only will the rains continue but that this Wednesday will be a difficult day .

He called on the population to be aware of information on these weather phenomena and in case of any emergency, call 911 .

Analysis of the behavior of “Gamma”

Vila said the above when apologizing to homebuilders for being late to the event of the “Presentation of Private Investment in Housing 2020-2021”.

He explained that early on he met with the Army, Navy, National Guard, Civil Protection and Public Security Secretariat “because even though it seems that the tropical storm ‘Gamma’ is over, it is coming back .”

Taking advantage of the meeting, Vila reported that “we are practically in the middle of two tropical storms.”

Storm damage

“We have been feeling the effects of ‘Gamma’ for several days now.”

“The municipalities that had the highest amount of rain were Tizimín, Valladolid and Mérida , especially very strong winds.”

In a quick assessment of the damage, he recalled that Gamma entered through Chemax, passed through Tizimín, left through Río Lagartos, and headed north.

“But now, pushed by the cold front # 4, it is coming down south again, it is going to be coasting and it is going to reach the municipality of Celestún.”

“It will continue to descend to the south, towards the border with Campeche, and will make a turn , according to the forecast that is currently in place.”

The rains will continue

The governor added that, given this situation, “surely we will continue to have a lot of rain and Wednesday will be a difficult day in terms of civil protection.”

