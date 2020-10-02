Former first lady accused of using shell company to obtain government contracts worth millions

Almost two years after Enrique Peña Nieto’s administration came to an end, several corruption cases involving him or his family have emerged. The latest case involves his ex-wife Ángelica Rivera and her sister Adriana.

According to an investigation launched by Sin Embargo, Actidea obtained 10 government contracts during the two previous administrations and made MXN 47 million. However, once Enrique Peña Nieto took office, the company received 97 government contracts and MXN 500 million by 2016.



Moreover, each government event was organized by Actidea, which shared the profits with the Rivera sisters.



In his article, the journalist also mentions former Finance Minister Luis Videgaray, who has been accused of orchestrating bribery schemes by former Pemex Chief Emilio Lozoya. García Soto said Videgaray granted the company 12 contracts worth MXN 19 million. Furthermore, the Tax Administration Service (SAT) condoned an MXN 167,958 fine, even when the company made MXN 500 million in government contracts.

In April, EL UNIVERSAL reported the federal government launched an investigation into all the bank accounts and financial transactions made by former President Enrique Peña Nieto and his family during his presidency.

In one of the documents obtained by EL UNIVERSAL, the Public Affairs Ministry requested the National Banking and Securities Commission to review all the financial transactions made by Enrique Peña Nieto, his ex-wife Angélica Rivera, and his children: Paulina Peña Pretelini, Nicole Peña Pretelini, Alejandro Peña Pretelini, and Diego Alejandro.

Ángelica Rivera & Peña Nieto

The soap opera actress and the politician married while he was Governor and remained together throughout his presidency.

Soon after his administration came to an end, the couple announced they would divorce. They officially ended their marriage on May 2, 2019.

The former couple was seen together one last time on September 15, 2018. In January 2019, Peña Nieto was seen in Madrid along with Mexican model Tania Ruiz Eichelmann.



After the images of the alleged couple went public, Angélica Rivera announced her decision to divorce the former Mexican President.



Salvador García Soto was the first to reveal the couple planned to divorce after the new government took office, but Rivera’s daughter denied the claims. García Soto added that the former First Lady was demanding 35 luxury vehicles for her and her family and private flights for the next 12 years to sign the divorce papers.



The journalist claimed the divorce papers were ready before December 1 and that Peña Nieto proceeded with the paperwork once he was spotted with Tania Ruíz in Madrid.

Source: El Universal







