First Exclusive Coronavirus Supply Store Opens in NYC

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN, NY — A new business billing itself as the city’s first coronavirus safety supply store opened to customers in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, NY, last month.

The CV-19 Essential store near Herald Square is selling safety products for homes and businesses, including face masks, cell phone sanitizers, plexiglass dividers, UV lights and air purifiers.

The shop was first conceived of in March by Tony Park, who owns a nearby Korean barbecue restaurant Samwon Garden. As Park expanded food delivery at his restaurant, he included masks and hand sanitizer with each order while those items were still in short supply, according to a news release.

Park worked to install other COVID-19 safety measures in his other businesses, including Angelina Bakery in Times Square, drawing attention from other nearby business owners and office buildings. In March, Park founded CV-19 Essential as a storefront shop, before expanding it this week into a full-fledged shop.

“The goal of the store is to serve more communities and to serve people across industries, whether it’s a family wanting to make their apartment safer or a retail or restaurant business owner like me,” Park said in a statement. “I want to lend my knowledge to help people.”

Other products sold there include anti-microbial film and a thermal facial recognition device which allows employers to track the temperatures of employees.

The store, described as a “‘Safe Zone’ Interactive Experience Center,” is at 41 West 35th Street, between 5th and 6th avenues. It will be open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.







