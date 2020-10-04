First commercial flight from Europe arrives in Cancun since March

CANCÚN.- Cancun received the first flight from Europe in many months, on Thursday, October 1st, with passengers from 16 different countries, since that continent decided to close its borders six months ago, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

At 2:58 p.m. on Thursday, October 1st, Lufthansa flight LH514 landed from Frankfurt , Germany , with 260 passengers from the same country and others, such as Great Britain, Ukraine, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark , Norway, Sweden, Greece, France, Poland, Croatia, Israel, Turkey and Egypt, among others.

In this way, the connection between Frankfurt and Cancun is resumed, with two weekly frequencies, on Thursday and Saturday, which will increase to three by the end of the month.

The flight operated with an Airbus A340-300 aircraft , with capacity for 279 passengers, arrived at the International Airport of this city and was received with the traditional “water bow”; as well as by a delegation of local authorities and airline representatives, including officials from the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council ( CPTQ ), who cut the ribbon, which symbolized the reopening of the route.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments